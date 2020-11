TRUMBULL — The Trumbull girls’ soccer team opened the 2020 season with a win against an opponent it had not managed to beat since 2012, next door neighbor St. Joseph.

The cross-town rivals went head to head three times in the regular season and each game ended with a score of 2-1. St. Joseph took the second and third meetings, but it was Thursday’s fourth and final matchup that carried the most weight.

