DARIEN — New Canaan senior girls soccer player Courtney O’Connell was as surprised as anyone when her corner kick early in the second half wound up in the back of the net.

O’Connell’s kick came hooking in from the left corner and an attempt to punch it over the top of the goal by Darien’s keeper ended with her accidentally punching it into the top of the net.

That was the deciding goal as New Canaan won the FCIAC-West Region 2-1 over previously unbeaten Darien.

