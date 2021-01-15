State Player of the Year Fried leads FCIAC stars on All-State girls soccer teams

St. Joseph’s senior soccer star Maddie Fried was named the state’s Player of the Year for the second consecutive year as she led a contingent of 11 players from the FCIAC selected to the 2020 CHSCA/CGSCA All-State Girls Soccer Teams.

Fried was joined by teammates Lacy Lewis and Mary Lundregan on the Class L All-State Team.

The other eight players from conference made the Class LL All-State Team. They included Faith Arnold and Charlotte Kemp from Ridgefield, Gabriela Gonzalez and Autumn Smith from Staples, Francesca Highten and Chloe Humphrey from Darien, Wilton’s Erynn Floyd and Trumbull’s Sophia Lowenberg.

There were four classifications of all-state teams selected by the combined Connecticut High School Coaches Association and Connecticut Girls Soccer Coaches Association. Because the FCIAC consists of predominantly larger schools, there are no conference schools in either Class M or Class S.

There were 23 players statewide who made the Class LL All-State Team, 24 on Class L team, and 22 each on both the Class M and Class S teams.

Fried, a forward who will play at Villanova next season, was a sniper and a slick passer who finished her career with 80 goals and 54 assists, including 15 goals and 11 assists during the 2020 truncated pandemic season.

Fried, who racked up 27 goals and 17 assists as a junior in 2019, also was an All-American and All-New England pick for the second straight year. As a freshman phenom she helped St. Joseph win FCIAC and state Class L championships and was selected to the 2017 All-FCIAC Girls Soccer First Team. Fried also made the All-FCIAC Girls Soccer First Team in 2018 and 2019.

This past season Fried made the 2020 FCIAC All-East Team. A combined 45 players, 15 per region, were chosen to their respective teams in what the FCIAC has designated as Pandemic Year All-Region Teams.

Lundregan, Lewis, and Lowenberg also joined Fried on that FCIAC All-East Team while the other 11 players on that team included Andriana Cabral, Caroline Sheehan and Annie Stook of St. Joseph; Ana Carlos and Liz Foley of Trumbull; Alyvia Ronning, Sydney Mieczkowski and Marisa Homa of Fairfield Warde; and Caroline Spengler, Ryan Manning and Jane Paulmann of Fairfield Ludlowe.

In addition to Fried, Lundregan, Lowenberg, Sheehan and Carlos were also chosen to the 2019 All-FCIAC Girls Soccer First Team. Lundregan, St. Joseph’s junior midfielder, previously made the 2018 All-FCIAC Second Team. Stook was selected to the 2019 All-FCIAC Second Team.

St. Joseph and Trumbull were the FCIAC East Region co-champions as they played to a 1-1 time in the regional final this past fall.

There were co-champions in the Central Region also – Staples and Ridgefield.

Smith, Staples’ excellent senior midfielder, finished her fabulous career with 43 goals and 57 assists. She was also a freshman phenom who was a three-time All-FCIAC Girls Soccer First Team selection from 2017-19 prior to being one of the five Staples Wreckers on the FCIAC All-Central Team this past fall.

All 15 members of that team included Smith, Gonzalez, Lys Goldman, Presley Sutter and Sami DeWitt of Staples; Kemp, Arnold and Julia Bragg of Ridgefield; Ashley Carbonier, Maddie Wecker, Jill Roberts and junior goalkeeper Erynn Floyd of Wilton; Mya Pellicone and Caroline Dickson of Danbury; and Brien McMahon’s Sydney Molaver.

Arnold, Ridgefield’s superb senior midfielder/forward, was previously a two-time All-FCIAC Girls Soccer First Team selection, having made that team in 2018 and ’19.

Wilton’s Carbonier and Danbury’s Pellicone were both chosen to the 2019 All-FCIAC Second Team.

There was a sole champion in the FCIAC West Region as Courtney O’Connell scored the game-winning goal five minutes into the second half to give New Canaan a 2-1 victory over Darien in the championship game.

Darien, which had beaten New Canaan three times in the regular season, had seven of the 15 players on the FCIAC All-West Team.

Highton, Humphrey, Nelle Kniffin, Colette Quinn, Courtney Ball, Joclynn Tyler and Jillian Fox were those seven Darien players. Humphrey made the 2019 All-FCIAC Second Team.

The other eight all-region selections were Dillyn Patten, Kaleigh Harden and Abby Van Dussen of New Canaan; Sophia Bastek, Ali Pennella, Skyler Scavo and Bea Owens of Greenwich; and Stamford’s Ashley Arrubla.

Patten, New Canaan’s junior forward, previously made the 2018 All-FCIAC Second Team and the 2019 All-FCIAC First Team.