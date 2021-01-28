The Names Have Changed, But Warde Basketball Expecting Continued Success

FAIRFIELD — After five years of facing what seemed like an impenetrable barrier, the Fairfield Warde boys basketball team last winter finally made it past the opening round of the FCIAC Tournament, overcoming a nine-point halftime deficit to defeat Staples.

Though the Mustangs were defeated by Trinity Catholic in the semifinals, they ended the regular season with the third-best record in the conference. They finished 18-5, winning their first game in the state playoffs before the CIAC canceled the remainder of the season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

