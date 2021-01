Stamford athletic director Chris Passmano said he owes the majority of his career to Norwalk athletic director Doug Marchetti.

Marchetti gave Passamano his first coaching job and while at Norwalk, and Passamano learned how to be an athletic director by watching Marchetti conduct his business.

It is fitting that both the Norwalk and Stamford athletic departments are getting honored by Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference with the Michaels Achievement Cup Award in the same year.

Click here for the complete story