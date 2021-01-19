FCIAC Boys and Girls Basketball Divisions, Postseason Plan for 2021

FCIAC Divisions for 2021

West: Greenwich, New Canaan, Darien, Westhill, Stamford, Danbury, Ridgefield and Wilton

East: Staples, Trumbull, Warde, Ludlowe, Norwalk, McMahon, St. Joseph, Central, Harding and Bassick.

Note: If some school districts are not allowed to play, the divisions could be changed.