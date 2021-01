The Fairfield Ludlowe girls basketball team needed to get past half its schedule before finding any traction last season. The Falcons lost their first three games and were 3-6 at the midway point.

“I think we had a lot of new girls coming into the program and new positions being filled than we had in the past,” Ludlowe coach Sara Kinsley said. “Once we got used to playing together and bonding over the holiday break, we did a lot better.”

