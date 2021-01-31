FCIAC boys and girls basketball schedules set; Games tip off Feb. 9

The FCIAC’s boys and girls basketball schedules are set, with games beginning on Tuesday, Feb. 9 and the regular season running through March 11.
The league will feature 18 teams this season as Bassick and Harding have been added to the schedule.
All 18 teams will qualify for the postseason tournament, with two playdown games between the 15th and 18th seeds, and 16th and 17th seeds, to be played on Saturday, March 13.
Seeding will be determined by awarding two points for each victory during the regular season.
The schedule for the boys basketball tournament will be the round of 16 on March 16, quarterfinals on March 19, semifinals on March 23, and the final on March 26.
The schedule for the girls basketball tournament will be the round of 16 on March 17, quarterfinals on March 20, semifinals on March 24, and the final on March 17.
Schedules will be posted on the team pages by each school and can be found by clicking here for boys basketball, or here for girls basketball.
Here’s the schedule for the first week of the regular season.
Tuesday, Feb. 9
Boys Basketball
Ludlowe at New Canaan
Trumbull at Ridgefield
Stamford at Warde
Norwalk at St. Joseph
Brien McMahon at Westhill
Staples at Greenwich
Bassick at Darien
Bridgeport Central at Wilton
Harding at Danbury
Girls Basketball
New Canaan at Ludlowe
Ridgefield at Trumbull
Warde at Stamford
St. Joseph at Norwalk
Westhill at Brien McMahon
Greenwich at Staples
Darien at Bassick
Wilton at Bridgeport Central
Danbury at Harding
Friday, Feb. 12
Boys Basketball
Ludlowe at Bassick
Trumbull at Harding
Stamford at Bridgeport Central
Norwalk at Darien
Brien McMahon at Wilton
Staples at Danbury
Greenwich at New Canaan
Ridgefield at Westhill
St. Joseph at Warde
Girls Basketball
Bassick at Ludlowe
Harding at Trumbull
Bridgeport Central at Stamford
Darien at Norwalk
Wilton at Brien McMahon
Danbury at Staples
New Canaan at Greenwich
Westhill at Ridgefield
Warde at St. Joseph