FCIAC boys and girls basketball schedules set; Games tip off Feb. 9

The FCIAC’s boys and girls basketball schedules are set, with games beginning on Tuesday, Feb. 9 and the regular season running through March 11.

The league will feature 18 teams this season as Bassick and Harding have been added to the schedule.

All 18 teams will qualify for the postseason tournament, with two playdown games between the 15th and 18th seeds, and 16th and 17th seeds, to be played on Saturday, March 13.

Seeding will be determined by awarding two points for each victory during the regular season.

The schedule for the boys basketball tournament will be the round of 16 on March 16, quarterfinals on March 19, semifinals on March 23, and the final on March 26.

The schedule for the girls basketball tournament will be the round of 16 on March 17, quarterfinals on March 20, semifinals on March 24, and the final on March 17.

Schedules will be posted on the team pages by each school and can be found by clicking here for boys basketball, or here for girls basketball.

Here’s the schedule for the first week of the regular season.

Tuesday, Feb. 9

Boys Basketball

Ludlowe at New Canaan

Trumbull at Ridgefield

Stamford at Warde

Norwalk at St. Joseph

Brien McMahon at Westhill

Staples at Greenwich

Bassick at Darien

Bridgeport Central at Wilton

Harding at Danbury

Girls Basketball

New Canaan at Ludlowe

Ridgefield at Trumbull

Warde at Stamford

St. Joseph at Norwalk

Westhill at Brien McMahon

Greenwich at Staples

Darien at Bassick

Wilton at Bridgeport Central

Danbury at Harding

Friday, Feb. 12

Boys Basketball

Ludlowe at Bassick

Trumbull at Harding

Stamford at Bridgeport Central

Norwalk at Darien

Brien McMahon at Wilton

Staples at Danbury

Greenwich at New Canaan

Ridgefield at Westhill

St. Joseph at Warde

Girls Basketball

Bassick at Ludlowe

Harding at Trumbull

Bridgeport Central at Stamford

Darien at Norwalk

Wilton at Brien McMahon

Danbury at Staples

New Canaan at Greenwich

Westhill at Ridgefield

Warde at St. Joseph