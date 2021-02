The New Canaan girls basketball team was in need of a new leader, so a former coach has answered the call.

Kim Palmer, who coached the Rams for eight years before stepping down in 2017, has taken over as head coach for the 2021 season. She will be assisted by Chris Silvestri, the defensive coordinator of the New Canaan football team, and Raquel Harrison, who has also returned to the staff for this year.

