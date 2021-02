Girls Basketball – St. Joseph 65, Warde 37

Warde 5 11 13 8 – 37

St Joseph 31 17 5 12 – 65

Peyton Tully 0 0-0 0, Lea Fry 0 2-2 2, Gracie Lamparski 0 0-0 0, Grace Conway 3 2-5 8, Teagan Tully 3 3-5 9, Georgia Patterson 0 0-0 0, Callie Carrison 0 0-0 0, Emily Carley 1 0-0 2, Maya Henry 5 1-2 13, Alle Ortiz 0 0-2 0. Totals 13 9-12 37

St. Joseph: Dennaye Hinds 1 1-2 3, KK Geignetter 0 0-0 0, Nicole Zito 2 0-0 6, Kate Rudini 8 2-3 18, Kayleigh Carson 5 0-0 14, Erin Parchinski 1 0-0 2, Erika Stephens 2 0-0 4, Izzy Casucci 2 1-2 5, Kirsten Rodriguez 2 2-2 6, Grace Cottle 0 0-0 0, Emily Haverl 2 2-3 7. Totals 25 8-12 65

3-pointers: Fairfield Warde – Maya Henry – 2; St Joseph – Nicole Zito – 2, Kayleigh Carson – 4, Emily Haverl – 1.

Highlights: St Joseph – Kate Rudini had 5 Assists and 5 Steals, Izzy Casucci had 11 Rebounds and 2 Blocks, Dennaye Hinds had 9 Rebounds and 2 Blocks, Erika Stephens had 5 Assists and 3 Steals