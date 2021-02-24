Girls Basketball – St. Joseph 51, Darien 32

St Joseph 13 11 11 16 – 51

Darien 4 7 9 12 – 32

St Joseph: Dennaye Hinds 4 0-1 8, KK Geignetter 0 0-0 0, Nicole Zito 2 3-4 9, Kate Rudini 0 0-2 0, Kayleigh Carson 3 1-3 7, Erin Parchinski 0 0-0 0, Erika Stephens 3 0-0 6, Izzy Casucci 7 0-2 14, Kirsten Rodriguez 0 2-2 2, Grace Cottle 2 0-2 4, Emily Haverl 0 1-2 1. Totals 21 7-18 51

Darien: Katharine Bloomer 0 0-0 0, Catherine Rolap 0 0-0 0, Lexi Witkowski 3 0-1 8, Brynn Karczewski 0 1-2 1, Shea Dolce 2 2-3 6 Maggie Ramsey 0 2-2 2, Emily Darby 0 0-0 0, Katelyn Secor 3 2-4 11, Jillian Vaught 2 0-0 4, Julia Erdlen 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 7-12 32

3-pointers: SJ – Nicole Zito 2; D – Katelyn Secor 3, Lexi Witkowski 2

Highlights: St Joseph – Izzy Casucci had 16 Rebounds and 5 Blocks, Dennaye Hinds had 11 Rebounds and 2 Blocks, Kayleigh Carson had 5 Assists and 4 Steals.