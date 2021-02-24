Boys Basketball – Staples 58, Ludlowe 48

Ludlowe 10 7 10 21 – 48
Staples 15 7 15 21 – 58
Ludlowe: Connor Lawlor 4 2-7 10, Patrick Galusha 0 0-0 0, Alex Vlandis 0 2-2 2, Charlie Began 3 0-0 6, James Mockler 4 0-1 8 ,Stephen Keating 2 1-2 5, Sean Mockler 0 0-0 0, Matt Vivona 1 0-0 3, Cooper Dailey 2 1-2 6, Ronny Labraciano 1 0-0 2, Tate Mahoney 0 0-0 0, Colin Reilly 0 0-0 0. Total 19 8-21 48
Staples: Lucas Basich 3 1-1 6, Derek Sale 9 0-3 19, Ryan Thompson 2 1-2 5, Caleb Tobias 3 2-4 8, Sean Clarke 3 0-0 6, Christopher Zajac 2 0-0 6, Jack Murphy 3 0-0 6, Cody Sale 0 0-2 0. Total 25 4-12 58
Three-Pointers: L – Dailey, Vivona; S – Basich, D Sale, Zajac