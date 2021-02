Boys Swimming and Diving – Fairfield co-op 99, Darien 82

Fairfield’s divers scored 1st and 5th, Darien’s divers scored 2nd, 3rd, and 4th.

Three Fairfield team records were broken in the 200 Medley Relay, 50 Freestyle, and 200 Freestyle Relay. Fairfield was first in every event except the 400 Free Relay.

First Place finishes for Fairfield

200 Medley Relay: Nathaniel Taft (Warde), Emmett Adams (Ludlowe), Tyler Sicignano (Warde), Marcelo Leite (Warde)

200 Freestyle: Jack Mocarski (Warde)

200 IM: E. Adams

50 Freestyle: T. Sicignano

100 Butterfly: T. Sicignano

100 Freestyle: N. Taft

500 Freestyle: J. Mocarski

200 Freestyle Relay: N. Taft, M. Leite, E. Adams, T. Sicignano

100 Backstroke: N. Taft

100 Breaststroke: E. Adams 1st, Michael Cowenhoven (Ludlowe) 2nd