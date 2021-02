All games will be played at the higher seeds; Parent attendance has yet to be determined.

Sat., March 13: Boys and girls – No. 18 at No. 15, and No. 17 at No. 16

Tues., March 16: Boys round of 16

Wed., March 17: Girls round of 16

Fri., March 19: Boys quarterfinal

Sat., March 20: Girls quarterfinals

Tues., March 23: Boys semifinals

Wed., March 24: Girls semifinals

Fri., March 26: Boys final

Sat., March 27: Girls final