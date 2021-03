Girls Basketball – Bassick 55, St. Joseph 50

St Joseph 11 13 10 16 – 50

Bassick 17 9 15 14 – 55

St Joseph: Dennaye Hinds 6 2-3 14, Nicole Zito 0 0-0 0, Kayleigh Carson 2 0-0 5, Erin Parchinski 0 0-0 0, Erika Stephens 2 0-0 4, Izzy Casucci 5 1-2 11, Kirsten Rodriguez 4 2-4 10, Grace Cottle 0 0-0 0, Emily Haverl 2 0-0 6. Totals 21 5-9 50

Bassick: Beyonce Philogene 0 0-0 0, Mimi Davidson 8 6-8 23, Josie Narcisse 1 0-0 2, Samaya Woolcock 1 0-0 2, Cashe Rogers 10 9-11 31, Natae Campbell 0 0-2 0, Tiany Perez 0 0-0 0. Totals 20 15-21 55

3-pointer: SJ – Emily Haverl 2, Kayleigh Carson; B – Cashe Rogers 2, Mimi Davidson 1

Highlights: SJ – Dennaye Hinds had 14 Rebounds and 4 Steals, Izzy Casucci had 10 Rebounds and 3 Blocks. Erika Stephens had 6 Assists and 3 Steals; B – Cashe Rogers had 12 Rebounds and 7 Steals and 4 Blocks. Mimi Davidson had 11 Rebounds and 5 Steals.