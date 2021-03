Girls Basketball – St. Joseph 43, Staples 35

St Joseph 9 16 6 12 – 43

Staples 7 12 6 10 – 35

St Joseph: Dennaye Hinds 0 0-0 0, Nicole Zito 0 1-2 1, Kate Rudini 1 0-0 2, Kayleigh Carson 2 9-12 13, Erika Stephens 5 1-2 11, Izzy Casucci 3 2-4 8, Kirsten Rodriguez 3 0-2 6, Emily Haverl 1 0-0 2. Totals 15 13-22 43

Staples: Nicole Holmes 2 1-2 5, Mia Didio 0 0-0 0, Alva Nordin 0 0-0 0, Sydelle Bernstein 2 0-0 5, Lexie Moskovit 3 5-6 11, McKenzie Didio 1 0-2 2, Caroline Delaurentis 1 0-0 2, Marley Lopez-Paul 4 2-2 10, Jen Westphal 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 8-12 35

3-pointers: Staples – Sydelle Bernstein -1

Highlights: SJ – Kayleigh Carson had 5 Assists 3 Steals, Erika Stephens had 9 Rebounds and 4 Steals, Izzy Casucci had 12 Rebounds and 7 Blocks, Kirsten Rodriguez had 10 rebounds