Boys Basketball – New Canaan 56, Stamford 44

Stamford 11-15-6-12 44
New Canaan 11-6-18-21 56
Stamford: Davion Pinn 3 2-2 11, Isaiah Jackson 4 1-4 11, Christopher Portuando 3 2-2 8, Chris Nana 3 0-0 6, Jesont Holley 2 1-2 5, Lukas Sotell 1 0-0 3. Totals 16 6-10 44
New Canaan: Blake Wilson 8 5-7 23, Denis Mulcahy 8 3-4 19, Christian Sweeney 2 5-6 10, Will Bozzella 1 2-2 4, Braden Sweeney 0 0-0 0, Griffin Bramwit 0 0-0 0, Gavin Bramwit 0 0-0 0, Jack Hladick 0 0-0 0, Ned Brady 0 0-0 0, Logan Sykes 0 0-0 0, Mike Sanseverino 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 15-19 56
3 pointers: S – Pinn 3, Jackson 2, Sotell; NC – Wilson 2, C. Sweeney