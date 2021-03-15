Match-ups set for FCIAC girls basketball tournament

The field is set for the FCIAC girls basketball tournament, with the Ridgefield Tigers taking teh No. 1 seed following an unbeaten regular season.

FCIAC Round of 16 – Wednesday, March 17

No. 16 McMahon (1-11) at No. 1 Ridgefield (12-0), 7 p.m.

No. 15 Norwalk (0-6) at No. 2 Staples (10-2), 5 p.m.

No. 14 Westhill (2-10) at No. 3 Trumbull (10-2), 5:30 p.m.

No. 13 Wilton (2-8) at No. 4 Ludlowe (10-2), 5 p.m.

No. 12 Greenwich (4-8) at No. 5 St. Joseph (9-3), 6 p.m.

No. 11 Bassick (4-5) at No. 6 Stamford (8-4), 5 p.m.

No. 10 New Canaan (5-7) at No. 7 Danbury (7-4), 4:30 p.m.

No. 9 Darien (5-6) at No. 8 Warde (7-5), 5 p.m.