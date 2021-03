RIDGEFIELD — The FCIAC Championship has been monopolized by Ridgefield boys basketball in recent years, and the Tigers will now play for their third consecutive title.

The No. 1 seeded Tigers advanced past No. 5 New Canaan 62-49 Tuesday night, the only team to hang a loss on Ridgefield in the regular season. Ridgefield will now face No. 6 Westhill in Friday’s FCIAC championship.

