TRUMBULL — Cassi Barbato experienced the thrill of winning the FCIAC championship as a freshman on Trumbull’s girls basketball team in 2018. Now the senior is one victory away from ending her distinguished career with another conference title.

Barbato and the Eagles moved a giant step closer toward giving their school a fourth FCIAC girls basketball championship with another impressive postseason performance, this time in the semifinal round against Danbury.

Click here for the complete story