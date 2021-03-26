New Canaan stuns Darien in OT, advances to FCIAC boys hockey final

DARIEN — It seems that playoff time is New Canaan’s time.

Jack Johnson scored off a pass from Boden Gammill 6:17 into overtime as the fourth-seeded Rams knocked off No. 1 Darien 2-1 in the FCIAC boys ice hockey semifinals Thursday at the Darien Ice House.

New Canaan (7-6-1), which defeated the Blue Wave 4-3 for last season’s FCIAC championship, will try for a repeat title when they take on No. 2 Greenwich at Hamill Rink on Saturday. The Cardinals defeated No. 2 Fairfield 3-2 in overtime in Thursday’s other semifinal game.

