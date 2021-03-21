FCIAC Boys Ice Hockey Tournaments Schedule

The brackets are set for the FCIAC’s boys ice hockey tournaments.

In Div. I, Darien is the No. 1 seed, with the Fairfield co-op at No. 2. Both teams will have first-round byes. New Canaan is the defending conference champion.

In Div. II/III, Trumbull, which had been in line for the top seed, has withdrawn from the tournament due to COVID protocols. Westhill/Stamford will be the No. 1 seed, with the semifinals scheduled for Thursday, March 25.

All games in both tournaments will be hosted by the higher seeds

Division I

Playdown round – Monday, March 22

No. 6 St. Joseph vs. No. 3 Greenwich at Hamill Rink, 6 p.m.

No. 5 Ridgefield vs. No. 4 New Canaan at Darien Ice House, 6:15 p.m.

Semifinals – Thursday, March 25

St. Joseph/Greenwich winner vs. No. 2 Fairfield co-op at Wonderland

Ridgefield/New Canaan winner vs. No. 1 Darien at Darien Ice House

Championship – Saturday, March 27

Division II/III

Note: Trumbull has withdrawn from the tournament due to COVID-19 protocols

Semifinals – Thursday, March 25

No. 3 Norwalk/McMahon at No. 2 Staples, TBA

No. 4 Wilton at No. 1 Westhill/Stamford, TBA

Final – Saturday, March 27