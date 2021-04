Ludlowe 200 00 – 2 3 6

Westhill 254 3x – 14 9 0

Batteries: FL – Matt Longo (L), Kevin Donahue (2), Kyle Carozza (3), Henry DiGennaro and Christian Smith; W – Kyle Kipp and Connor Sullivan

Highlights: W – Jake Benner with three home runs, a double and six RBI