Mike Riveles was wondering if his first win as head coach of the Westhill baseball team would ever come.

He had sent congratulatory texts to his friends and fellow first-year coaches Adrian Arango (Greenwich), Steve Buckett (McMahon) and Ryan Mitchell (Norwalk), but was looking forward to receiving texts rather than sending.

His team led in the first game of the season against Warde before the Mustangs rallied for a win.

Click here for the complete story