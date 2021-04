While Darien was on its way to winning state boys and girls lacrosse championships two years ago, just one opponent managed to upend both Blue Wave teams: Manhasset, N.Y.

That’s not earth-shattering news by any means. The New York power is consistently ranked nationally and has given Darien all it could handle for the past decade.

Not having Manhasset, or any other out-of-state opponents on the schedule this year has been disappointing for the Blue Wave boys and girls teams.

