Baseball – Ridgefield 6, Staples 3

Ridgefield 000 020 4 – 6 5 1

Staples 001 200 0 – 3 7 2

Batteries: R – Andrew Castelluccio, Ben Cherico (4, W 1-0) and Liam Bohrer; S – Carter Kelsey, Matt Spada (7, L), Adam Bauks (7) and Justin Rotehnberg. 2B: S – Justin Lessing.

Ridgefield: Luke D’Antonio 3 RBIs, two-run single to put Tigers ahead in the 7th; Aidan Stern game-tying RBI single, run scored; Ben Chrico W, 3.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 7 Ks.

Staples: Carter Kelsey 6 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 14 Ks; Finn Popken 2-for-3, run, RBI; Alex Oppenheimer RBI single