Six FCIAC stars named to All-State team in girls ice hockey

Senior goalie Blythe Novick and junior forward Kaleigh Harden of New Canaan and Darien senior forward Nelle Kniffin were repeat selections and three of the six players from the FCIAC who were selected to the Connecticut High School Girls Hockey Association All-State team.

The three other players from the conference selected to the 18-player all-state team were senior defenders McKenna Harden of New Canaan and Megan McCarthy of the Trumbull/St. Joseph co-op, and Darien’s senior forward Kate Bellissimo.

Novick, a co-captain who helped New Canaan win a conference-best eighth FCIAC championship, was a four-year starter who has made the CHSGHA All-State Girls Ice Hockey Team and All-FCIAC Girls Hockey First Team all four years of her career. Novick had a 12-1 record, seven shutouts and a .941 save percentage this year and for her career she was 46-13-3 with 26 shutouts.

Kaleigh Harden has racked up 97 points with 50 goals and 47 assists during the first three years of her career, including 14 goals and eight assists in New Canaan’s 13 games this past season. She was a repeat selection on the All-FCIAC First Team. She made the All-FCIAC Second Team as a freshman.

McKenna Harden helped lead New Canaan’s stellar defense and made the All-FCIAC First Team for the third consecutive year.

Kniffin, Darien’s senior captain, had eight goals and seven assists in 13 games. Kniffin helped lead the Blue Wave to a state championship as a freshman, a conference championship last year, and she made the All-FCIAC First Team for the second consecutive year after having been All-FCIAC Second Team as a sophomore.

Bellissimo, also a Darien senior captain, scored nine goals and had eight assists for the 9-4-1 Blue Wave. Bellissimo made All-FCIAC First Team as a sophomore and senior and was All-FCIAC Second Team as a junior.

McCarthy was a blue liner who could score as the senior captain for Trumbull/St. Joseph had 25 points with 15 goals and 10 assists. She made the All-FCIAC First Team as a senior after having made All-FCIAC Second Team last year.