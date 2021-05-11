Staples takes No. 1 seed as FCIAC boys tennis tournament field is set

Staples will carry a perfect record and the No. 1 seed into the FCIAC boys tennis tournament, which gets underway with first-round matches on Thursday.

FCIAC First Round, Thurs., May 13

All matches begin at 4 p.m

No. 16 Central (0-15) at No. 1 Staples (15-0)

No. 15 Norwalk (1-13-1) at No. 2 Darien (14-1)

No. 14 Stamford(1-13-1) at No. 3 Wilton (13-2)

No. 13 St. Joseph (4-11) at No. 4 New Canaan (12-3)

No. 12 McMahon (4-11) at No. 5 Warde (11-4)

No. 11 Danbury (4-11) at No. 6 Greenwich (10-5)

No. 10 Trumbull (6-9) at No. 7 Ridgefield (9-6)

No. 9 Ludlowe (7-8) at No. 8 Westhill (8-7)

Quarterfinals at higher seeds – Tuesday, May 18

Semifinals at higher seeds – Thursday, May 20

Final at Wilton HS – Tuesday, May 25