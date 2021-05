New Canaan 000 001 0 – 1 5 1

Staples 200 000 x – 2 6 0

Batteries: NC – Ian Wearing (L), Joey Sinatra (6) and Zack Ramppen; S – Matt Spada (W), Chris Kennedy (5) and Max Jossen, Aidan Keaveney and Justin Rothenberg.

Highlights: NC – Wearing allowed no earned runs and struck out nine in 5.2 innings, Ramppen was 2-for-3 with a double; Matt Balkun singled and had one RBI; S – Alex Oppenheimer had two RBIs; JW Fitzgerald doubled; Sean Clarke had two hits including a double.