‘A little psychotic’: Darien’s Demopoulos a commanding presence in net

Andy Demopoulos smiled when asked why, out of all the positions on a lacrosse field, he chose to play goalie.“I chose goalie because I was a little psychotic and weird in the head myself,” he said. “I think it’s going pretty well for me so far.”

That’s an understatement.

Demopoulos, who has committed to Brown University, is considered among the state’s top goalies, possibly the best, as evidenced by his selection as an Under Armour All-American on Wednesday. He is one of just four players from Connecticut schools, and the only one from a public school, to earn the honor so far.

