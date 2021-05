FCIAC Boys Volleyball Tournament Schedule and Scoreboard

First round – Friday, May 21

No. 1 Darien, No. 2 New Canaan and No. 3 Trumbull have byes

No. 4 Staples 3, No. 13 St. Joseph 0

No. 5 Ridgefield 3, No. 12 Warde 0

No. 6 Greenwich 3, No. 11 Westhill 1

No. 8 Stamford 3, No. 9 Danbury 0

First round – Saturday, May 22

No. 10 Norwalk at No. 7 Ludlowe, 11 a.m.

Quarterfinals – Monday, May 24

No. 8 Stamford at No. 1 Darien, 4 p.m.

Ludlowe/Norwalk winner at No. 2 New Canaan, TBA

No. 6 Greenwich at No. 3 Trumbull, 5 p.m.

No. 5 Ridgefield at No. 3 Staples, TBA

Semifinals – Wednesday, May 26

Final – Friday, May 28