DANBURY — Heading into the FCIAC girls outdoor track and field championships at Danbury High on Monday, Staples coach Jesse McCray figured there were at last a half dozen teams that could win the team title.

“We knew this meet would be close, we just needed a solid overall effort to win,” McCray said “We had to be solid across the board and I was confident because of the strong effort we had from everyone all season.”

Click here for the complete story