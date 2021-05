WILTON — It took two years, but the Darien boys tennis team finally had the chance to defend its FCIAC crown. It didn’t let the opportunity escape.In a repeat performance, the second-seeded Blue Wave toppled No. 1 seed Staples to claim the FCIAC championship 4-0 on Tuesday in Wilton

Senior Ethan Zhang nailed down the final point for Darien when he defeated Staples’ Brandon Felcher in straight sets 6-2, 6-2 at second singles.

