FCIAC tournament schedule updates for baseball, softball, tennis and lacrosse

Due to today’s impending thunderstorms, and the forecast for more storms on Friday there have been several changes to the FCIAC tournament schedule.

Girls Tennis final at Wilton High

The championship match between No. 2 Staples and No. 1 Darien has been moved to Thursday at 4 p.m.

Baseball semifinals and final

The semifinals have been postponed to Thursday, with the final now on Saturday. All games will be played at Cubeta Stadium in Stamford.

Softball semifinals and final

Thursday’s games will be played as scheduled, with No. 4 Trumbull at No. 1 St. Joseph, and No. 3 Staples at No. 2 Ludlowe. Both games starts at 5 p.m.

If either semifinal game is not finished this evening, the game will be completed on Thursday.

Due to storms in the forecast for Friday, the FCIAC championship game will be moved to Thursday at 5 p.m., at Sacred Heart University. If both semifinals need to be moved to Thursday, then the final will be shifted to Saturday.

Boys Lacrosse semifinals and final

Due to the fact that Ridgefield will be playing the qualifying round of the CIAC Class L tournament on Saturday, today’s games will be played, but will take place at the higher seeds. No. 5 Ridgefield will play at No. 1 Darien, and No. 6 Wilton will play at No. 2 Staples. Both games will begin at 5 p.m.

The final remains at 5 p.m., Friday, at Dunning Field in New Canaan.

Girls Lacrosse semifinals and final

The girls lacrosse semifinals in Wilton have been postponed to Thursday. Times will remain the same with No. 4 Ludlowe vs. No. 1 New Canaan at 5 p.m., and No. 3 Wilton vs. No. 2 Darien at 7 p.m.

The championship game will be moved to Saturday at Dunning Field in New Canaan. Time to be announced.