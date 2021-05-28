Reyes, Ludlowe rally to top St. Joseph for first FCIAC softball crown

FAIRFIELD — Ludlowe’s Maddy Reyes stepped up to the plate knowing her team needed a hit.

The Falcons had the bases loaded and were down two runs to St. Joseph in the top of the fifth inning in Thursday’s FCIAC softball final at Sacred Heart University. Ludlowe’s only blemish on its season had come from St. Joseph back in April.

The senior captain swung at the first pitch, connecting for a monster three-run triple, giving Ludlowe the lead for good in an eventual 6-3 win for the Falcons first-ever league title.

