Online tickets for FCIAC baseball, softball, and lacrosse semis and finals

Click the game links below for online ticket sales below. Quarterfinal games for the baseball, softball and lacrosse tournaments are Monday, so match-ups will be determined after the games are completed.
Please Print out your tickets in case there is an issue with wifi at the outdoor events!
Wednesday, May 26
- Baseball semifinals at Cubeta Stadium, Stamford
- Softball semifinal at Sacred Heart University, 3 p.m. game
- Softball semifinal at Sacred Heart University, 5 p.m. game
- Girls Lacrosse semifinals at Wilton HS
- Boys Lacrosse semifinals at New Canaan HS
Friday, May 28
- Baseball Championship at Cubeta Stadium, Stamford
- Softball Championship at Sacred Heart University
- Girls Lacrosse Championship at New Canaan HS
- Boys Lacrosse Championship at New Canaan HS