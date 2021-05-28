New Canaan-Darien III Now A Reality After Impressive Semifinal Wins

Can the addition of one of the country’s best players help the eight-time defending conference girls lacrosse champion bridge the gap against the team it has lost to twice by a total of three goals this season?

Some variance of this storyline has seemed inevitable since New Canaan, with one practice after two weeks of quarantine due to the COVID pandemic, opened with a 7-5 win over Darien. As the weeks went on — including the Rams’ 10-9 rematch victory — it was obvious the long-time rivals were on a different plane than the rest of the league and that third and possibly fourth meetings were inevitable.

Click here for the complete story