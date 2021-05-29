Darien shuts out Staples in second half, wins FCIAC boys lacrosse championship

NEW CANAAN — Many players on the field for Darien at Dunning Stadium on Friday for the FCIAC boys lacrosse championship weren’t at McMahon’s Jack Casagrande Field two years ago for the 2019 FCIAC semis.

They still remembered who won in 2019: not them. The top-ranked, top-seeded Blue Wave turned that around in 2021 with a convincing, efficient 15-3 win, shutting out No. 4 Staples in the second half.

“We’re bringing it home,” said Matt Minicus, the junior attackman who led everyone with eight points, “and we like that.”

