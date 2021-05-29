Darien sweeps rival New Canaan for FCIAC boys volleyball title title

DARIEN — This wasn’t your usual championship game. The energy was there. The trophies were waiting behind the scorer’s table. The true story took place in the bench areas, after Darien defeated New Cannan to win the FCIAC boys’ volleyball title 3-0 on Friday.

For Darien the match was played for last year’s seniors, who didn’t get to defend its 2019 title.

New Canaan, in its first league final, was playing for Gavin Bramwit an outside hitter who saw his senior season end due to injury on April 30 in a match with Trumbull.

Click here for the complete story