New Canaan cruises to fourth straight FCIAC girls golf championship

FAIRFIELD — At this point it seems that not even Mother Nature can slow down the New Canaan girls golf team.

The Rams delivered yet another dominating performance on a big stage, overcoming at times rainy and difficult conditions to capture their fourth consecutive FCIAC championship Thursday at Fairchild Wheeler Golf Course.

Senior co-captain Stirling Legge shot an 83 to earn medalist honors for New Canaan, which had three of the top four scores and shot a 346, winning by 26 strokes over second-place Ludlowe.

Click here for the complete story