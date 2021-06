ROCKY HILL — It didn’t take long for Jenna Kornbluth to figure out her match would decide the Class LL state championship for girls tennis Thursday.

Kornbluth, a sophomore, plays No. 4 singles for the Wreckers. Her match started after all of the others because of court availability at The Tennis & Fitness Center of Rocky Hill.

Kornbluth kept her composure and defeated Amity’s Annika Minnotti in straight sets to help No. 5 seed Staples win 4-3 over No. 2 Amity in the Class LL final.

