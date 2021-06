STRATFORD — Playing in the Darien girls lacrosse program comes with a unique perspective. It’s a team which measures success with championships, a goal it has achieved on the state level many times during the past 20 years.Chalk another one up for the Blue Wave dynasty.

Darien won its seventh state championship in eight seasons with a methodical 14-6 victory over Ludlowe in the CIAC Class L final at Bunnell High in Stratford on Saturday.

