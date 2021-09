FCIAC schools’ spectator and mask policies for fall sports

Brien McMahon

Swimming (Co-op with Norwalk): Masks Mandatory; 2 parents per swimmer; Social Distancing Required.

Volleyball: Masks Mandatory; 2 Fans Per Player; 3 feet social distancing.

Soccer, Field Hockey, Football: Masks Recommended; No Spectator Limit; Social Distancing Recommended.

Central

Volleyball: Masks Mandatory; No Spectator Limit, Social Distancing Required.

Soccer, Field Hockey, Football: Masks and Social Distancing Recommended; No Spectator Limit.

Danbury

Swimming: Masks Mandatory; No Spectator Limit; Social Distancing Required.

Volleyball: Masks Mandatory; No Spectator Limit; Social Distancing Required.

Soccer, Field Hockey, Football: No Masks Required or Spectator Limit at this time.

Darien

Swimming: Masks Mandatory; No Spectator Limit; Social Distancing Required.

Volleyball: Masks Mandatory; No Spectator Limit; Social Distancing Required.

Soccer, Field Hockey, Football: No Masks Required at this time.

Fairfield-Ludlowe

Swimming: Masks Mandatory; Two Parents Per Swimmer; Social Distancing Required.

Volleyball: Masks Mandatory; No Spectator Limit; Social Distancing Required.

Soccer, Field Hockey, Football: Masks Recommended; No Spectator Limit; Social Distancing Recommended.

Fairfield-Warde

Swimming: Masks Mandatory; 2 Parents Per Swimmer; Social Distancing Required.

Volleyball: Masks Mandatory; No Spectator Limit; Social Distancing Required.

Soccer, Field Hockey, Football: Masks Recommended; No Spectator Limit; Social Distancing Recommended.

Greenwich

Swimming: Masks Mandatory; 2 Parents Per Swimmer; Social Distancing Required.

Volleyball: Masks Mandatory; No Spectator Limit; Social Distancing Required.

Soccer, Field Hockey, Football: Masks Recommended but not required; No Spectator Limit; Social Distancing Recommended.

New Canaan

Swimming: Masks Mandatory; No Spectator Limit; Social Distancing Required.

Volleyball: Masks Mandatory; No Spectator Limit; Social Distancing Required.

Soccer, Field Hockey, Football: No Masks Required or Spectator Limit at this time.

Norwalk

Swimming (Co-op with McMahon): Masks Mandatory; 2 parents per swimmer; Social Distancing Required

Volleyball: Masks Mandatory; 2 Fans Per Player; 3 Feet Social Distancing.

Soccer, Field Hockey, Football: Masks Recommended; No Spectator Limit; Social Distancing Recommended.

Ridgefield

Swimming: Masks Mandatory; No Spectator Limit; Social Distancing Required.

Volleyball: Masks Mandatory; No Spectator Limit; Social Distancing Required.

Soccer, Field Hockey, Football: No Masks Required or Spectator Limit at this time.

St. Joseph

Swimming: Masks Mandatory; Spectators Allowed; Social Distancing Required.

Volleyball: Masks Mandatory; No Spectator Limit; 3 Feet Social Distancing.

Soccer, Field Hockey, Football: Masks Recommended; No Spectator Limit, Social Distancing Recommended.

Stamford

Swimming: Masks Mandatory; Home Parents Only.

Volleyball: Masks Mandatory; Only Stamford parents (2 per team member) for freshman and JV games; 2 spectators per athlete for both teams for varsity games.

Soccer, Field Hockey, Football: Masks Recommended; Masks Required in more than 100 spectators are in attendance; Social Distancing Recommended.

Staples

Swimming: Masks Mandatory; Two Parents Per Swimmer; Social Distancing Required.

Volleyball: Masks Mandatory; No Spectator Limit; Social Distancing Required.

Soccer, Field Hockey, Football: Masks Recommended; No Spectator Limit, Social Distancing Recommended.

Trumbull

Swimming: Masks Mandatory; No Spectators Currently Allowed.

Volleyball: Masks Mandatory; No Spectator Limit; Social Distancing Required.

Soccer, Field Hockey, Football: No Masks Required or Spectator Limit.

Westhill

Swimming: Masks Mandatory; Home Parents Only.

Volleyball: Masks Mandatory; Only Westhill parents (2 per team member) for freshman and JV games; 2 spectators per athlete for both teams for varsity games; Visiting parents will not be admitted until JV game ends.

Soccer, Field Hockey, Football: No Spectator Limit; Masks may be required based on crowd size.

Wilton

Swimming: Masks Mandatory; No Spectator Limit; Social Distancing Required, but that may change.

Volleyball: Masks Mandatory; No Spectator Limit; Social Distancing Required.

Soccer, Field Hockey, Football: Masks Recommended; No Spectator Limit, Social Distancing Recommended.