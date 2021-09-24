Eight FCIAC soccer teams featured on state’s top 10 polls

St. Joseph, Darien, Fairfield Ludlowe and Staples are the four girls soccer teams from the FCIAC ranked among the top eight while Greenwich, Staples and Fairfield Warde are the conference’s boys soccer teams in the top 10 in the current respective Class LL/L state polls voted on by coaches statewide.

Glastonbury is ranked first in the Week 1 girls poll which was released Sept. 20.

Glastonbury received six of the seven first-place votes and 69 polling points and was followed by three FCIAC teams.

St. Joseph is No. 2, having received the other first-place vote and 64 points. Darien (46 points) and Ludlowe (45) are ranked third and fourth, respectively.

Bethel (39), Amity (35) and Cheshire (27) are ranked 5-7.

Staples (25) is No. 8 as that fourth FCIAC team among the top eight and followed by Farmington (16) and Simsbury (6).

New Canaan got the 13th most points and was the lone FCIAC team among the four teams in the “Others receiving votes” category.

In the FCIAC girls soccer standings which were updated for games as of Sept. 21, St. Joseph and Ludlowe each led the way with 12 points accumulated via their identical 4-0-0 records.

Danbury (3-1) had nine points, Ridgefield (2-0-2) had eight while Brien McMahon (2-1-1) and Darien (2-1-1) each had seven points.

Teams are awarded three points for a win and one point for a tie in the conference’s girls soccer and boys soccer standings.

There are also Class M/S state soccer polls for girls and boys for the medium- and smaller-sized schools via school enrollments. The FCIAC is not represented in either of those polls because the schools in the conference are larger schools.

Hall is ranked No. 1 in the Connecticut Soccer Coaches Association Boys Soccer Week 2 Class LL/L State Poll which was released Sept. 21.

Greenwich and Staples are ranked fifth and sixth, respectively, while fellow FCIAC member Fairfield Warde completes the top 10 at No. 10. All three conference teams had identical 2-0-1 records when the voting took place.

Hall and second-ranked Fairfield Prep were both 4-0. Hall received 12 of the 13 first-place votes while Fairfield Prep got the other one.

Daniel Hand (3-0) is No. 3 and followed in the top 10 by Wethersfield (3-0), Greenwich, Staples, seventh-ranked Farmington (3-1), Glastonbury (1-1), Xavier (2-0) and Warde.

There were 19 teams who received votes statewide and the FCIAC had six teams among the top 16 teams receiving votes. Norwalk received the 12th most points, Danbury got the 15th most and Darien got the 16th most.

Fifth-ranked Greenwich and sixth-ranked Staples played to a scoreless tie at Staples on Sept. 18. Three days later Norwalk had a big 2-1 victory at Greenwich on Sept. 21 after the voting for the current state poll had already taken place.

In the FCIAC boys soccer standings which were updated for games as of Sept. 22, Norwalk, Darien and Warde each had 3-0-1 records to lead with 10 points. Danbury and Staples each had eight points and 2-0-2 records while Greenwich, Westhill and Ridgefield had seven points apiece with their 2-1-1 records.

-30-