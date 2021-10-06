FCIAC scoreboard for Tuesday, Oct. 5

Boys Soccer

Staples 2, Warde 1

Greenwich 3, Darien 1

Trumbull 4, Stamford 0

Wilton 2, Bridgeport Central 0

Danbury 1, Norwalk 1

Brien McMahon 2, New Canaan 0

Westhill at St. Joseph

Ludlowe at Ridgefield

Field Hockey

Darien 8, Stamford 0

New Canaan 9, Warde 0

Staples 3, Greenwich 2

Trumbull 3, Danbury 0

Ludlowe at St. Joseph

Volleyball

Staples 3, Danbury 0

Ridgefield 3, Trumbull 0

Brien McMahon 3, Wilton 1

Darien 3, Ludlowe 0

Westhill 3, Bridgeport Central 0

Greenwich 3, Norwalk 0

Warde at Stamford

Cross Country

Ludlowe, Norwalk and Ridgefield at Wilton

Westhill, Trumbull and Staples at St. Joseph

Brien McMahon and Stamford at Danbury

Darien, Warde and New Canaan at Greenwich

Girls Swimming and Diving

Staples 93, Westhill/Stamford 92

Boys Golf

St. Joseph 152, Stamford 191 (At Sterling Farms GC, par 36)

Ludlowe 163, Warde 166 (At Country Club of Fairfield)

Wilton 155, Ridgefield 178 (At Silver Spring GC)

New Canaan 157, Trumbull 186 (At CC of New Canaan, par 34)

Greenwich at Darien (CC of Darien)

Norwalk at Brien McMahon (Oak Hills GC)