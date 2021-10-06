FCIAC scoreboard for Tuesday, Oct. 5

Boys Soccer
Staples 2, Warde 1
Greenwich 3, Darien 1
Trumbull 4, Stamford 0
Wilton 2, Bridgeport Central 0
Danbury 1, Norwalk 1
Brien McMahon 2, New Canaan 0
Westhill at St. Joseph
Ludlowe at Ridgefield
Field Hockey
Darien 8, Stamford 0
New Canaan 9, Warde 0
Staples 3, Greenwich 2
Trumbull 3, Danbury 0
Ludlowe at St. Joseph
Volleyball
Staples 3, Danbury 0
Ridgefield 3, Trumbull 0
Brien McMahon 3, Wilton 1
Darien 3, Ludlowe 0
Westhill 3, Bridgeport Central 0
Greenwich 3, Norwalk 0
Warde at Stamford
Cross Country
Ludlowe, Norwalk and Ridgefield at Wilton
Westhill, Trumbull and Staples at St. Joseph
Brien McMahon and Stamford at Danbury
Darien, Warde and New Canaan at Greenwich
Girls Swimming and Diving
Staples 93, Westhill/Stamford 92
Boys Golf
St. Joseph 152, Stamford 191 (At Sterling Farms GC, par 36)
Ludlowe 163, Warde 166 (At Country Club of Fairfield)
Wilton 155, Ridgefield 178 (At Silver Spring GC)
New Canaan 157, Trumbull 186 (At CC of New Canaan, par 34)
Greenwich at Darien (CC of Darien)
Norwalk at Brien McMahon (Oak Hills GC)