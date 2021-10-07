FCIAC scoreboard for Wednesday, Oct. 6

Football
Hamden 40, Brien McMahon 20
Girls Soccer
Staples 1, Trumbull 0
New Canaan 6, Bridgeport Central 0
Warde 5, Norwalk 0
Greenwich 0, Ridgefield 0
Ludlowe 1, Stamford 0
Wilton 4, Westhill 0
St. Joseph 3, Brien McMahon 0
Darien 3, Danbury 1
Field Hockey
Ridgefield 7, Westhill 0
Norwalk 7, Warde 0
Wilton at Brien McMahon
Girls Swimming and Diving
Norwalk/McMahon at Ridgefield
Trumbull at Greenwich
Boys Golf
Ludlowe 151, Ridgefield 176 (At Smith Richardson GC)
St. Joseph 163, Warde 169 (At Brooklawn CC, par 36)
Wilton 154, Brien McMahon 176 (At Oak Hills GC)
Westhill at Stamford (At E Gaynor Brennan GC)
Staples at Greenwich (At Griffith Harris GC)
Trumbull at Norwalk (At Oak Hills GC)