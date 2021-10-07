FCIAC scoreboard for Wednesday, Oct. 6

Football

Hamden 40, Brien McMahon 20

Girls Soccer

Staples 1, Trumbull 0

New Canaan 6, Bridgeport Central 0

Warde 5, Norwalk 0

Greenwich 0, Ridgefield 0

Ludlowe 1, Stamford 0

Wilton 4, Westhill 0

St. Joseph 3, Brien McMahon 0

Darien 3, Danbury 1

Field Hockey

Ridgefield 7, Westhill 0

Norwalk 7, Warde 0

Wilton at Brien McMahon

Girls Swimming and Diving

Norwalk/McMahon at Ridgefield

Trumbull at Greenwich

Boys Golf

Ludlowe 151, Ridgefield 176 (At Smith Richardson GC)

St. Joseph 163, Warde 169 (At Brooklawn CC, par 36)

Wilton 154, Brien McMahon 176 (At Oak Hills GC)

Westhill at Stamford (At E Gaynor Brennan GC)

Staples at Greenwich (At Griffith Harris GC)

Trumbull at Norwalk (At Oak Hills GC)

