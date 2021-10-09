FCIAC teams dominates GameTimeCT Top 10 football poll

It is quite the show of strength from the FCIAC in the current Week 4 GameTimeCT Top 10 Football Poll with the conference having the top four ranked teams and six teams ranked among the top seven.

There was a good bit of change from last week to this week’s GameTimeCT Top 10 Poll.

That was due in large part to the fact that four FCIAC teams (Greenwich, Norwalk, Ridgefield, Trumbull) defeated non-conference Top 10 teams ranked higher than them.

Top-ranked Darien, St. Joseph and New Canaan all maintained their 1-through-3 rankings with victories last weekend in which they all improved to 4-0.

Greenwich (3-1), ranked ninth in the previous Week 3 poll, vaulted up five positions to No. 4 via its 14-7 home victory over a Fairfield Prep team which was ranked sixth going into that game.

Norwalk (4-0) and Ridgefield (2-1) were a pair of unranked FCIAC teams from last week who moved up to No. 6 and No. 7, respectively, after their victories over non-conference teams which were ranked in last week’s Top 10.

Darien received 18 of the 22 first-place votes and 652 polling points from the voting members of the media after its 49-7 victory at Norwich Free Academy.

Darien senior fullback Tighe Cummiskey has rushed for six touchdowns and an average of 9.6 yards per carry with his 412 yards on 43 carries. Cummiskey’s cumulative statistics could be much higher but Darien has outscored the opposition 164-29 and coach Mike Forget has pulled his starters from the games early and given the backups plenty of playing time during the second halves of games.

St. Joseph’s Cadets got the other four first-place votes and 622 points after cruising to a 42-7 victory at Xavier for their 27th consecutive victory. Coach Joe DellaVecchia’s Cadets won the CIAC Class S championship in 2017 and followed that up with the Class M title in 2018 and the Class L crown in 2019.

New Canaan and Greenwich complete that quartet of FCIAC teams in the top four while Hall (4-0) is ranked fifth.

Coach Pat Miller’s Norwalk Bears jumped into the Top 10 and up to No. 6 after Cam Edwards scored three touchdowns to lead them to a 25-15 victory at home over Cheshire, which was ranked eighth going into that game.

Edwards, their superb senior running back, has scored 13 total touchdowns. He has 10 of those touchdowns rushing and has rushed for 749 yards on 92 carries for averages of 8.1 yards per rush and 187.25 rushing yards per game.

Darien, St. Joseph, New Canaan, and Norwalk are all idle this weekend.

New Canaan visits Norwalk on Oct. 15 for a Friday night 7 o’clock kickoff in the next game for both teams. Darien hosts Wilton while second-ranked St. Joseph hosts fourth-ranked Greenwich on Oct. 16, both games beginning at 1:30 p.m.

Ridgefield went from being unranked in the last poll to No. 7 in the current poll because of its 10-7 victory at Newtown, which was then ranked fifth. Ridgefield hosts Westhill this Friday at 7 p.m.

Fairfield Prep (3-1) dropped down to No. 8 and is followed in the Top 10 by Killingly (3-0) and Southington (3-1)

Newtown (2-2) received the 11th most polling points while dropping out of the Top 10 to lead a group of 16 teams statewide in the “Also receiving votes” category.

Trumbull is the only FCIAC team in that group, having received the 16th most polling points after improving to 2-1 with an impressive 41-7 home victory over a seventh-ranked Shelton team which was coming off a 35-14 victory over Greenwich the previous week.