The 2022 FCIAC Spring Tournament Schedule

Baseball

Quarterfinals

Friday, May 20, at higher seeds

Semifinals

Monday, May 23, at Cubeta Stadium, Stamford, 5 and 7:30 p.m.

Highest remaining seed has choice of game time

Final

Thursday, May 26, at Cubeta Stadium, Stamford, 7 p.m.

Softball

Quarterfinals

Friday, May 20, at higher seeds

Semifinals

Monday, May 23, at Sacred Heart University, 3 and 5 p.m.

Highest remaining seed has choice of game time

Final

Wednesday, May 25, at Sacred Heart University, 5 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Quarterfinals

Saturday, May 21, at higher seeds

Semifinals

Tuesday, May 24, at Brien McMahon, 5 and 7 p.m.

Highest remaining seed has choice of game time

Final

Thursday, May 26, at Brien McMahon, 7 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Quarterfinals

Thursday, May 19, at higher seeds

Semifinals

Monday, May 23, at Norwalk, 5 and 7 p.m.

Highest remaining seed has choice of game time

Final

Wednesday, May 25, at Norwalk, 7 p.m.

Boys Volleyball

Quarterfinals

Saturday, May 21, at higher seeds

Semifinals

Wednesday, May 25, at Warde, 5 and 7 p.m.

Highest remaining seed has choice of game time

Final

Friday, May 27, at Warde, 7 p.m.

Boys Tennis

Quarterfinals

Tuesday, May 17, at higher seeds

Semifinals

Friday, May 20 , at higher seeds

Final

Tuesday, May 24, at Wilton, time TBA

Girls Tennis

Quarterfinals

Monday, May 16, at higher seeds

Semifinals

Thursday, May 19, at higher seeds

Final

Tuesday, May 24, at Wilton, time TBA

Outdoor Track and Field

Girls Final

Monday, May 23, at Wilton, 1:30 p.m.

Boys Final

Tuesday, May 24, at Danbury, 1:30 p.m.

Girls Golf

Final

Thursday, June 2, at Fairchild Wheeler, Noon

2021-22 Winter Tournament Scoreboard

Girls Basketball

Quarterfinals at Staples – Sat., Feb. 19

No. 3 Ludlowe 63, No. 6 Greenwich 39

No. 7 Stamford 55, No. 2 Danbury 53

No. 4 Ridgefield 44, No. 5 Wilton 42

No. 1 St. Joseph 48, No. 8 Trumbull 29

Semifinals at Trumbull – Tues., Feb. 22

No. 1 St. Joseph 32, No. 4 Ridgefield 25

No. 7 Stamford 43, No. 2 Ludlowe 34

Final at Trumbull – Thurs., Feb. 24

No. 1 St. Joseph 48, No. 7 Stamford 36

FCIAC Champion: St. Joseph

Girls Ice Hockey

Semifinals at Darien Ice House – Wed., Feb. 23

No. 1 New Canaan 2, No. 4 Greenwich 0

No. 2 Stamford/Westhill/Staples 3, No. 3 Darien 0

Final at Darien Ice House – Sat., Feb. 26

No. 1 New Canaan 5, No. 2 Stamford/Westhill/Staples 1

FCIAC Champion: New Canaan

Boys Ice Hockey

Quarterfinals at higher seeds – Sat., Feb. 26

No. 3 New Canaan 4, No. 6 St. Joseph 0

No. 2 Fairfield co-op 4, No. 7 Westhill/Stamford 1

No. 1 Darien 6, No. 8 Trumbull 0

No. 4 Ridgefield 4, No. 5 Greenwich 0

Semifinals at higher seeds – Wed., March 2

No. 4 Ridgefield 1, No. 1 Darien 0

No. 2 Fairfield co-op 7, No. 3 New Canaan 0

Final at Danbury Ice Arena – Sat., March 5

No. 4 Ridgefield 1, No. 2 Fairfield co-op 0 (OT)

FCIAC Champion: Ridgefield

Boys Basketball

Quarterfinals at Warde – Sat., Feb. 26

No. 6 Westhill 71, No. 3 St. Joseph 65

No. 2 Wilton 68. No. 7 Danbury 40

No. 5 Warde 55, No. 4 Staples 52

No. 1 Ridgefield 42, No. 8 Greenwich 21

Semifinals at Wilton – Tues., March 1

No. 2 Wilton 67, No. 6 Westhill 43

No. 1 Ridgefield 67, No. 5 Warde 59

Final at Wilton – Thurs., March 3

No. 1 Ridgefield 46, No. 2 Wilton 40

FCIAC Champion: Ridgefield

Boys Swimming and Diving

Swimming Trials at Greenwich – Tues., March 1, 5:30 p.m.

Diving finals at Westhill – Wed., March 2, 5 p.m.

Swimming finals at Greenwich – Thurs., March 3, 6:30 p.m.

FCIAC Champion: Greenwich

Indoor Track and FieldĀ

FCIAC Championships – Thurs., Feb. 3, 4:30 p.m.

at Floyd Little AC, Hillhouse, New Haven

FCIAC Boys Champion: Staples

FCIAC Girls Champion: Ludlowe

Cheerleading

Championship at Trumbull – Sat., Feb. 5, 11 a.m.

FCIAC Champion: Danbury

Wrestling

Championship Tournament at New Canaan

Fri., Feb. 11

Trials, 4:30 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 12

Wrestlebacks, 10 a.m.

Weight class finals, 4 p.m.

FCIAC Champion: Danbury

Gymnastics

Championships at Gymnastics and Cheerleading Academy, Fairfield – Sat., Feb. 12, 11 a.m.

FCIAC Champion: Warde

2021 Fall Tournament Scoreboard

Boys Golf

FCIAC Champion: New Canaan

Boys and Girls Cross Country

FCIAC Boys Team Champion: Ridgefield

FCIAC Boys Individual Champion: Nathan Cramer, Ludlowe

FCIAC Girls Team Champion: Ridgefield

FCIAC Girls Individual Champion: Katie Rector, Ridgefield

Girls Soccer

Quarterfinals – Thurs., Oct. 28

St. Joseph 5, Greenwich 0

Staples 3, New Canaan 1

Wilton 1, Warde 0

Ludlowe 2, Ridgefield 1

Semifinals – Mon., Nov. 1, at Wilton

Staples 0, St. Joseph 0 (Staples wins 3-2 on PKs)

Wilton 0, Ludlowe (Wilton wins on PKs)

Final – Thurs., Nov. 4, at Warde

Staples 1, Wilton 0

FCIAC Champion: Staples

Field Hockey

Quarterfinals

Fri., Oct. 29

Darien 8, Trumbull 0

Sat., Oct. 30

New Canaan 5, Ludlowe 0

Staples 5, Wilton 4

Ridgefield 3, Greenwich 1

Semifinals at Brien McMahon – Tues., Nov. 2

New Canaan 2, Ridgefield 1 (2 OT)

Darien 2, Staples 1

Final at Brien McMahon – Thurs., Nov. 4

Darien 1, New Canaan 0 (2 OT)

FCIAC Champion: Darien

Boys Soccer

Quarterfinals

Fri., Oct. 29

Greenwich 1, Brien McMahon 1 (Greenwich wins on PKs)

Warde 2, Staples 0

Ridgefield 2, Darien 2 (Ridgefield wins 4-1 on PKs)

Sat., Oct. 30

Norwalk 2, Danbury 1

Semifinals at Ludlowe – Mon., Nov. 1

Greenwich 5, Ridgefield 1

Norwalk 0, Warde 0 (Norwalk wins 5-4 on PKs)

Final at Norwalk – Thurs., Nov. 4

Norwalk 1, Greenwich 0

FCIAC Champion: Norwalk

Volleyball

Quarterfinals – Tues, Nov. 2

Greenwich 3, Warde 0

Darien 3, St. Joseph 0

Ludlowe 3, Ridgefield 0

Trumbull 3, Wilton 0

Semifinals at Ludlowe – Thurs., Nov. 4

Greenwich 3, Trumbull 0

Darien 3, Ludlowe 0

Final at Ludlowe – Sat., Nov. 6

Greenwich 3, Darien 1 (25-20, 25-21, 15-25, 25-22)

FCIAC Champion: Greenwich

Girls Swimming & Diving

Swimming Trials at Greenwich – Wed., Nov. 3, 4:30 p.m.

Diving Finals at Westhill – Thurs., Nov. 4, 5 p.m.

Swimming Finals at Greenwich – Sat., Nov. 6, 4 p.m.

FCIAC Champion: Greenwich