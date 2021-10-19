2021 FCIAC Cross Country Championship Schedule and Information

The FCIAC cross country championships return in full this season, as complete varsity, junior varsity and freshman races will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 20, in New Canaan’s Waveny Park.

2021 FCIAC Cross Country Championships

Wednesday, Oct. 20, Waveny Park, New Canaan

For a course map, click here

Pre-Race Schedule

Race packet pickup in tent at finish line and course opens for inspection, 1:30 p.m.

Coaches meeting at finish line, 2 p.m.

Race Schedule

Boys Freshmen only (2.5K), 2:15 p.m.

Girls Freshmen only (2.5K), 2:30 p.m.

Boys Varsity (5K), 2:50 p.m.

Girls Varsity (4K), 3:20 p.m.

Boys Junior Varsity (5K), 3:50 p.m.

Girls Junior Varsity (4K), 4:20 p.m.

Awards Ceremony

At Start Line Area (please social distance), 5 p.m.

Spectator parking is available at the Waveny Pool parking lot, as well as at other designated lots in the park. Access to the park may also be limited for cars depending on traffic.