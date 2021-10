STAMFORD — Danbury football coach Augie Tieri said running back Artez Taft carried them Saturday against Westhill.

On a few runs, including one in the second quarter where he shed tackle after tackle, he seemed to carry the entire Westhill team with him as well.

Taft scored twice as Danbury rallied from an early deficit, controlling the second half and beating Westhill 26-10 at J. Walter Kennedy Stadium.

